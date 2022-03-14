Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
Impala Platinum further increases shareholding in RBPlat
Under the deal, the platinum miner will acquire a further 2.17-million RBPlat shares by April 1 or 0.75% of the RBPlat shares in issue.
It concluded agreements to acquire additional 1 million RBPlat Shares last month constituting approximately 0.35% of the RBPlat Shares in issue.
This increased its shareholding in RBPlat to 35.66% from 35.31% as of early December 2021.
Implats made an offer to RBPlat shareholders last November to buy their shares in RBPlat for R150 each, comprising R90 in cash and 0.3 of an ordinary Implats share for each RBPlat share held.
Implats is planning to acquire more RBPlat shares soon.
