Impala Platinum further increases shareholding in RBPlat

Impala Platinum (Implats) has concluded agreements to further increase its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 36.41% up from 35.66%.

Under the deal, the platinum miner will acquire a further 2.17-million RBPlat shares by April 1 or 0.75% of the RBPlat shares in issue.

It concluded agreements to acquire additional 1 million RBPlat Shares last month constituting approximately 0.35% of the RBPlat Shares in issue.

This increased its shareholding in RBPlat to 35.66% from 35.31% as of early December 2021.

Implats made an offer to RBPlat shareholders last November to buy their shares in RBPlat for R150 each, comprising R90 in cash and 0.3 of an ordinary Implats share for each RBPlat share held.

Implats is planning to acquire more RBPlat shares soon.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





