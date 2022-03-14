Debmarine Namibia commissions new diamond recovery vessel ahead of schedule

Debmarine Namibia, a 50:50 joint venture between De Beers and the Namibian government, has commissioned – ahead of schedule and below budget – the Benguela Gem diamond recovery vessel previously known as the AMV3.

The Benguela Gem will add 500,000 carats of high-value diamonds to annual marine production, an increase of around 45%, following an investment of about $420 million.

“The Benguela Gem is the first of its kind and represents an outstanding feat of engineering design, technology innovation and sustainability performance,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“The investment in this vessel will support a long term, sustainable future for Namibia’s diamond sector, which is home to some of the most sought-after diamonds in the world.”

Anglo chief executive Mark Cutifani said the commissioning of the Benguela Gem ahead of schedule and below budget marks further progress towards the group’s margin-enhancing organic growth of more than 20% over the next three years.

“This additional vessel further enhances the production of some of the highest quality and value diamonds in the world, while delivering sustained economic benefits for Namibia,” he said.

The Benguela Gem is a custom-built vessel that combines the latest technology and fully integrated design to achieve unrivalled efficiency, reliability and accuracy.

A state-of-the-art dynamic positioning system automatically optimises the vessel’s performance in changing weather conditions to minimise energy use.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





