Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Yesterday
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Debmarine Namibia commissions new diamond recovery vessel ahead of schedule
The Benguela Gem will add 500,000 carats of high-value diamonds to annual marine production, an increase of around 45%, following an investment of about $420 million.
“The Benguela Gem is the first of its kind and represents an outstanding feat of engineering design, technology innovation and sustainability performance,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“The investment in this vessel will support a long term, sustainable future for Namibia’s diamond sector, which is home to some of the most sought-after diamonds in the world.”
Anglo chief executive Mark Cutifani said the commissioning of the Benguela Gem ahead of schedule and below budget marks further progress towards the group’s margin-enhancing organic growth of more than 20% over the next three years.
“This additional vessel further enhances the production of some of the highest quality and value diamonds in the world, while delivering sustained economic benefits for Namibia,” he said.
The Benguela Gem is a custom-built vessel that combines the latest technology and fully integrated design to achieve unrivalled efficiency, reliability and accuracy.
A state-of-the-art dynamic positioning system automatically optimises the vessel’s performance in changing weather conditions to minimise energy use.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished