Christie’s New York announces the April 13 auction of Magnificent Jewels

The auction includes a superb selection of colored and colorless diamonds, and impressive gemstones, along with historic jewels from renowned private collections, and an impressive assemblage of signed jewels by Bvlgari, Cartier, JAR, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Highlights from the sale will be on view at Christie’s Dubai between 26-29 March, followed by an exhibition of the full sale at Christie’s New York from 8-12 April.

The auction is led by The Fuchsia Rose, a fancy intense purple-pink diamond of 8.82 carats, potentially internally flawless ($4,000,000-6,000,000). The sale also features superb colored diamonds, such as a fancy blue diamond ring of 11.63 carats, VS1 clarity ($2,500,000-3,500,000); a fancy vivid yellow diamond ring of 15.31 carats ($1,000,000-1,500,000); and a fancy intense pink diamond ring of 2.44 carats ($1,000,000-2,000,000).

Also headlining the sale are exceptional colorless diamonds, including a stunning round brilliant-cut diamond ring of 51.28 carats, I color, SI1 clarity ($1,300,000-1,800,000); a magnificent diamond ring of 21.05 carats, E color, Internally Flawless ($1,400,000-2,400,000); and a Tiffany & Co. diamond ring of 13.91 carats, H color, VS2 clarity ($350,000-500,000).

Specially featured in this sale is a rare and historic antique Tiffany & Co. diamond and enamel ‘Subway’ pendant-watch ($20,000-30,000). Presented for the first time to the public at auction, the pendant watch was a specially commissioned jewel made to commemorate the opening of the New York City subway system.

The sale is rounded out with Property from the Rockefeller Family, which includes: a Cartier Art Deco sapphire and diamond bracelet ($60,000-80,000); a Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire and diamond ring ($100,000-150,000); and an Art Deco emerald bead, diamond and multi-gem necklace ($100,000-150,000).



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





