Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Yesterday
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Christie’s New York announces the April 13 auction of Magnificent Jewels
Highlights from the sale will be on view at Christie’s Dubai between 26-29 March, followed by an exhibition of the full sale at Christie’s New York from 8-12 April.
The auction is led by The Fuchsia Rose, a fancy intense purple-pink diamond of 8.82 carats, potentially internally flawless ($4,000,000-6,000,000). The sale also features superb colored diamonds, such as a fancy blue diamond ring of 11.63 carats, VS1 clarity ($2,500,000-3,500,000); a fancy vivid yellow diamond ring of 15.31 carats ($1,000,000-1,500,000); and a fancy intense pink diamond ring of 2.44 carats ($1,000,000-2,000,000).
Also headlining the sale are exceptional colorless diamonds, including a stunning round brilliant-cut diamond ring of 51.28 carats, I color, SI1 clarity ($1,300,000-1,800,000); a magnificent diamond ring of 21.05 carats, E color, Internally Flawless ($1,400,000-2,400,000); and a Tiffany & Co. diamond ring of 13.91 carats, H color, VS2 clarity ($350,000-500,000).
Specially featured in this sale is a rare and historic antique Tiffany & Co. diamond and enamel ‘Subway’ pendant-watch ($20,000-30,000). Presented for the first time to the public at auction, the pendant watch was a specially commissioned jewel made to commemorate the opening of the New York City subway system.
The sale is rounded out with Property from the Rockefeller Family, which includes: a Cartier Art Deco sapphire and diamond bracelet ($60,000-80,000); a Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire and diamond ring ($100,000-150,000); and an Art Deco emerald bead, diamond and multi-gem necklace ($100,000-150,000).
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished