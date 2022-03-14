Belgian eco-fashion trailblazer joins Signum as head of sustainability

HB Antwerp announced that Valerie Geluykens has assumed the role of Head of Sustainability for Signum, the bespoke experiential brand of HB Antwerp that emphasizes the wonder of natural rough diamonds.

Under Geluykens’s management, Signum will embrace recognized environmentally sound practices while exploring innovative approaches to further drive an eco-first model.

Geluykens joins Signum from Claes Retail Group (JBC, CKS, Mayerline), where she developed and implemented the sustainability strategy that positioned the group as a frontrunner in the Belgian fashion industry in recent years.

Rafael Papismedov, co-founder of Signum: "With Signum, our ambition is to fundamentally change the way diamonds are bought and experienced. Not only by fully involving the consumer in the story from rough to polished, but above all by giving them knowledge and insight into the impact their purchase has on the community and environment where their diamond originated. With the pioneering work Valerie has done for the fashion industry, we are confident that she will do the same for the diamond world."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





