Lukomorye. Masterpieces of Russian masters

On March 24, the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia located at 21 Tverskaya Street in Moscow will inaugurate an exhibition of jewelry and watchmaking art, “Lukomorye. Masterpieces of Russian Craftsmen»

The main event and premiere of the exposition is the table clock bearing the name of Lukomorye, a unique joint project of jeweler-enameller Ilgiz Fazulzyanov and watchmaker-inventor Konstantin Chaikin. The masterpiece was the result of the painstaking five-year work of these two well-known Russian craftsmen. The exhibition will also feature 40 more unique works of authorship, including 24 works by Fazulzyanov and 16 works by Chaikin.

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is one of the reputable jewelry artists, winner of awards at international jewelry competitions (Grand Prix of the International Jewellery Design Excellence Award in 2011 and 2013, Grand Prix of the “Russia. XXI Century” competition, etc.). He was awarded a solo exhibition at the Diamond Fund of Russia of the Moscow Kremlin and created the recognizable and well-known brand Ilgiz F.

Watchmaker-designer Konstantin Chaikin founded a manufactory for the production of complex mechanical watches in 2003 and has 91 patents for inventions in the field of watch mechanics. Of his well-known works "Moscow Easter" and "Clown" are the most complex domestic watches that received the Grand Prix of the Geneva Haute Horlogerie.

The exhibition will run until April 22.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





