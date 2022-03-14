Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Today
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Lukomorye. Masterpieces of Russian masters
The main event and premiere of the exposition is the table clock bearing the name of Lukomorye, a unique joint project of jeweler-enameller Ilgiz Fazulzyanov and watchmaker-inventor Konstantin Chaikin. The masterpiece was the result of the painstaking five-year work of these two well-known Russian craftsmen. The exhibition will also feature 40 more unique works of authorship, including 24 works by Fazulzyanov and 16 works by Chaikin.
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is one of the reputable jewelry artists, winner of awards at international jewelry competitions (Grand Prix of the International Jewellery Design Excellence Award in 2011 and 2013, Grand Prix of the “Russia. XXI Century” competition, etc.). He was awarded a solo exhibition at the Diamond Fund of Russia of the Moscow Kremlin and created the recognizable and well-known brand Ilgiz F.
Watchmaker-designer Konstantin Chaikin founded a manufactory for the production of complex mechanical watches in 2003 and has 91 patents for inventions in the field of watch mechanics. Of his well-known works "Moscow Easter" and "Clown" are the most complex domestic watches that received the Grand Prix of the Geneva Haute Horlogerie.
The exhibition will run until April 22.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished