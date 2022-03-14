Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Today
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Gem Diamonds boosts revenue, production
Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations was $57.4 million in 2021 from $53.2 million in 2020.
It said its profit for the year from continuing operations was $31.1 million compared to $27.5 million in 2020.
“Gem Diamonds has delivered positive operational and financial results notwithstanding the continued challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic on the availability of skills, equipment, spares and other aspects of the supply chain,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
“…the continuing recovery of the diamond market in 2021 was evidenced by the robust prices achieved for Letšeng’s large, high-value diamonds and there was also a significant improvement in the prices achieved for smaller diamonds.”
The company realised an average value of $1 835 per carat from $1 908 in 2020 while the highest dollar per carat achieved for a white rough diamond during the year was $47 574 per carat.
Gem Diamonds also recovered 115 335 carats last year compared to 100 780 carats in 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished