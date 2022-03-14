WFDB appoints Eyal Shirazy Executive Director of Get-Diamonds

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has appointed Eyal Shirazy as Executive Director of GET-Diamonds, its global B2B trading platform for polished diamonds, says a press release from the organisation.

Yoram Dvash, President of the WFDB, said "We are very pleased that Eyal is leading GET-Diamonds. We are confident that the knowledge and experience he brings will make GET-Diamonds the most technologically advanced trading platform in the diamond industry.”

Before entering the diamond industry, Eyal held a number of management positions in the digital world. For the past decade, Eyal served as the Chief Digital Officer, for the Shlomo Sixt Group, the franchisee of the international brand SIXT and one of the largest investors in the world.

Eyal holds a bachelor's degree in management and a master's degree in computer science.

Eyal Shirazy said, "I am excited to join this industry that is hungry for digital change. My goal is to make GET-Diamonds the primary platform for large and small businesses; to provide all of the easy-to-use tools that will make GET a one-stop shop."



Aruna gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





