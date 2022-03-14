Exclusive
Analysts react to U.S. sanctions against ALROSA
The United States recently banned the importation of Russian diamonds in a move that sought to strengthen sanctions made against the diamond giant, ALROSA early March. The U.S. is the leading consumer of diamond jewellery while Russia is the world’s...
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
WFDB appoints Eyal Shirazy Executive Director of Get-Diamonds
Yoram Dvash, President of the WFDB, said "We are very pleased that Eyal is leading GET-Diamonds. We are confident that the knowledge and experience he brings will make GET-Diamonds the most technologically advanced trading platform in the diamond industry.”
Before entering the diamond industry, Eyal held a number of management positions in the digital world. For the past decade, Eyal served as the Chief Digital Officer, for the Shlomo Sixt Group, the franchisee of the international brand SIXT and one of the largest investors in the world.
Eyal holds a bachelor's degree in management and a master's degree in computer science.
Eyal Shirazy said, "I am excited to join this industry that is hungry for digital change. My goal is to make GET-Diamonds the primary platform for large and small businesses; to provide all of the easy-to-use tools that will make GET a one-stop shop."
