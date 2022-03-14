Millennials hot to buy lab grown diamonds

Millennials account for over $600 billion in annual spending in the United States.

While GN Diamond speaks with over 2500 retailers on a weekly basis it hears more and more the surge in lab grown diamond purchases among millennials.

It is estimated that by the end of 2022, the lab grown market may exceed $10 billion. Millennials are shopping for larger diamonds on a lower budget, concerned about resourcing and energy efficiency.

Lab grown diamonds certainly fill this need for these savvy shoppers, instoremag.com writes.

Born between 1981 and 1996, millennials came of age alongside computers, digital technologies, and social media.

These tech enthused shoppers love to research and purchase online, so it’s crucial that diamond sellers can meet them in-store with technologically-advanced, interactive, online sales tools.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





