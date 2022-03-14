Miners back Zim PGMs, diamond beneficiation

The Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe (CoMZ) has supported the government’s drive to create a suitable environment to boost beneficiation of platinum group metals (PGMs), diamond and lithium.

The Herald reports that Harare had been in the past five years considering ways of ensuring the success of beneficiation particularly in platinum, diamond, gold and chrome.

“The country boasts of integrated beneficiation facilities for nickel, ferrochrome, and coal,” CoMZ president Collins Chibafa was quoted as saying.

“For gold, the country has central smelting and refining in Fidelity Printers and Refiners. There are very bright prospects that the beneficiation of asbestos, iron ore and copper will soon be re-activated.”

He said three PGMs miners had already established smelting facilities in the country.

“The expanded smelter complex will have the capacity for toll treatment of third-party material,” said Chibafa.

“The acid plant, in addition to reducing point-source Sulphur dioxide emissions, will produce sulphuric acid – a vital feedstock in the manufacture of fertilizer.”

Zimplats intends to set up a base metal refinery to further beneficiate converter matte for $100 million.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



