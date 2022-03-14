SA diamond dealer released on bail – report

An alleged diamond dealer in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province was released on R30,000 ($1,989) bail after he was arrested for dealing in rough diamonds.

IOL quoted Hawks spokesperson captain Tebogo Thebe as saying that the case was postponed to June 13.

The accused Paul Sergio Martin Bernando was arrested early this week.

Police are currently investigating to establish where the suspect got the diamonds worth R144,000 ($9550).

“A search and seizure was conducted, and police recovered three diamond lights, five diamond scales, two calculators, a diamond loupe, a diamond classified sieves and a diamond scope tester,” Thebe said. “The suspect was allegedly involved in a number of diamond transactions worth R144 000.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





