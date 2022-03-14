Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Polished diamonds cut out of Russian rough outside of Russia may be imported into the US
“On Friday, March 11, President Joe Biden issued an executive order restricting the import of Russian diamonds into the US. Yesterday’s clarification from OFAC, as explained by the JVC, indicates that the order is limited to the US importation of Russian rough diamonds and diamonds polished in Russia. The order places no restrictions on the US importation of polished diamonds sourced from Russian rough but polished outside Russia. The order does prohibit the sale of luxury goods to any person or entity located in Russia,” Rapaport said in its report.
The report also notes that the RapNet trading platform has suspended all Russian companies and that the Rapaport Group will also not take part in any trading or promotional activities with Russian companies.
“The situation is developing, and additional sanctions, rules and clarifications may be issued in the near future,” Rapaport said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished