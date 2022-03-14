Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Pan African eyes gold exploration in Sudan
The group was awarded the licences by Sudan’s Ministry of Minerals for three years, with the option to renew for a further two years.
“Our management team has been visiting Sudan for the last two years to identify prospective gold mining sites.
“We believe that the Block 12 concessions are highly prospective, and we look forward to reporting exploration results from these properties in due course,” said company chief executive Cobus Loots.
“Our exploration programme will be phased, with an expenditure of approximately $7 million expected to be incurred during the first three years, to ensure we limit the group’s financial risk.”
Sudan produced about 90 tonnes of gold in 2021, making it the third-largest gold producer in Africa after Ghana and South Africa, and the tenth-largest producer in the world with production in 2021 – equivalent to Peru’s gold production.
Despite the recent political unrest in Sudan’s capital city of Khartoum, mining producers and developers have been able to continue operating uninterrupted in the country.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished