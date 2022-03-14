Pan African eyes gold exploration in Sudan

Pan African has secured five prospecting concessions or exploration licences for the Block 12 concessions in north-eastern Sudan, covering an area of about 1,100km2.

The group was awarded the licences by Sudan’s Ministry of Minerals for three years, with the option to renew for a further two years.

“Our management team has been visiting Sudan for the last two years to identify prospective gold mining sites.

“We believe that the Block 12 concessions are highly prospective, and we look forward to reporting exploration results from these properties in due course,” said company chief executive Cobus Loots.

“Our exploration programme will be phased, with an expenditure of approximately $7 million expected to be incurred during the first three years, to ensure we limit the group’s financial risk.”

Sudan produced about 90 tonnes of gold in 2021, making it the third-largest gold producer in Africa after Ghana and South Africa, and the tenth-largest producer in the world with production in 2021 – equivalent to Peru’s gold production.

Despite the recent political unrest in Sudan’s capital city of Khartoum, mining producers and developers have been able to continue operating uninterrupted in the country.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





