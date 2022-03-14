Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Former Debmarine Namibia employees acquitted of diamond theft
The duo had been accused of attempting to steal 453 pieces of unpolished diamonds in November 2011.
The rough stones had a combined weight of 668.26 carats and were valued at N$6.2 million at the time.
The Namibian reports that the accused Emmanuel Shikololo and Rodney Klim were acquitted by the Windhoek High Court after the prosecution's main witness failed to give a credible version during the trial.
The accused faced one count of theft of unpolished diamonds or possession of unpolished diamonds and one count of conspiracy to commit an offence.
Shikololo and Klim were employed as plant hand and process controllers, respectively.
The prosecution alleged that the two hatched a plan, where they lobbied security officer Dawid Jarvis on the vessel to allow them to smuggle the diamonds they intended to steal, the indictment reads.
They travelled to Cape Town in October 2011 together with Jarvis to meet a potential buyer of the stolen diamonds.
It was alleged that the accused blocked the vacuum air transfer unit on the vessel that caused the vacuum pressure to increase to above normal levels, which needed a manual intervention to empty the pipe.
Shikololo then entered the recovery plant ostensibly to unblock the airlifts and he allegedly picked up the diamonds.
The prosecution alleged that on 6 November 2011, Shikololo called Jarvis to the forward stores, where he handed him a yellow bag containing the unpolished diamonds for him to smuggle them out of the vessel and deliver them to the buyer in Cape Town.
Unknown to Shikololo, he was under surveillance from security personnel who had installed secret cameras.
He was arrested soon after the handover.
“…there was not an iota of evidence adduced that corroborates any aspect of Jarvis' evidence,” said judge Christie Liebenberg in his ruling.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished