Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Sarine introduces first-ever Rough Diamond Report with valuation appraisal
Sarine’s new service then takes the process two steps forward. The rough stone's digital information is first processed by Sarine's most advanced Advisor® 8.0 planning package with numerous optimal solutions generated. This process results in a realistic and reliable forecast of the polished diamonds that can be produced from the given rough stone. The various polished diamonds resultant from these solutions are then valued as per multiple-sourced current pricing data, the value being further refined using various statistical analyses and weighting.
The data thus derived provide an actual range in dollar terms of the market value and tradeability of the polished diamonds that may be manufactured from the rough stone, indicating its market value.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished