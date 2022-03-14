Sarine introduces first-ever Rough Diamond Report with valuation appraisal

Sarine Technologies Ltd has launched a new service providing appraisal and valuation reports of rough diamonds for various purposes – trade, financing, insurance, etc. The valuation of the rough diamonds for these purposes will be based on Sarine’s industry- leading Galaxy®, DiaExpert® and Advisor® technologies, along with additional data collated as necessary. The rough diamond is comprehensively analysed and documented – its weight, external geometry, internal structure, tension, estimated colour and fluorescence, etc. are measured and recorded digitally, including visual graphics and video, as applicable.

Sarine’s new service then takes the process two steps forward. The rough stone's digital information is first processed by Sarine's most advanced Advisor® 8.0 planning package with numerous optimal solutions generated. This process results in a realistic and reliable forecast of the polished diamonds that can be produced from the given rough stone. The various polished diamonds resultant from these solutions are then valued as per multiple-sourced current pricing data, the value being further refined using various statistical analyses and weighting.

The data thus derived provide an actual range in dollar terms of the market value and tradeability of the polished diamonds that may be manufactured from the rough stone, indicating its market value.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





