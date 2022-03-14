Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Lucapa gets A$11.5mln for diamond exploration
The company said last week that it had received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to subscribe for 166,6 million fully paid new ordinary shares in the company at an issue price of $0.075 per share to raise A$12.5 million.
The shares would be issued to a company associated with a non-executive director and substantial shareholder, Ross Stanley, who subscribed for 13,3 million shares in the placement, are subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be convened.
Lucapa had said that the initial A$12.5-million placement, coupled with the A$14-million loan repayment to be received from Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), would help them to settle interest-bearing debt ahead of plan, thereby improving profitability and strengthening the balance sheet.
“This puts Lucapa in a solid financial position where we can realise near-term value catalysts quickly by speeding up the Lulo kimberlite exploration with the dedicated bulk sampling plant, complete the drilling programme at the Brooking project and accelerate revenue and margin growth initiatives,” said Wetherall.
“Importantly, the placement has added an investor with similar downstream ambitions with regards to Merlin diamonds and significant funding capability.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished