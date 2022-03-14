Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
14 march 2022
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
The Perth Mint triggers collectors hunt for Jewelled Kois
Image credit: The Perth Mint
Synonymous with harmony and happiness, The Jewelled Koi combines two Western Australian icons – Argyle Pink DiamondsTM and The Perth Mint – and undoubtedly sits among The Perth Mint’s most luxurious coins launched to date. With only eight of these new, limited-edition masterpieces, they are available at AUD 262,800 each, as per a press release from the Perth Mint.
The Jewelled Koi coins are expected to be snapped up quickly by elite collectors. Launched yesterday as part of The Perth Mint’s Masterpieces Series, The Jewelled Koi is the fifth annual release from the exclusive jewelled range of diamond-studded coins, with the earlier.
Jewelled Phoenix, Dragon, Tiger, and Horse coins are coveted by enthusiasts all over the world. For the first time in the jewelled range’s history, the koi features a combination of pavéset fine white diamonds and ultra-rare Argyle Pink DiamondsTM as part of its gleaming and intricate design.
The Perth Mint Acting Chief Executive Officer Jane King said: ‘The Jewelled Koi was expected to sell out as interest in the organisation’s minted offerings continued to soar, with sales of gold minted products in 2021 the highest seen in a decade.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished