The Perth Mint triggers collectors hunt for Jewelled Kois

Image credit: The Perth Mint

Synonymous with harmony and happiness, The Jewelled Koi combines two Western Australian icons – Argyle Pink DiamondsTM and The Perth Mint – and undoubtedly sits among The Perth Mint’s most luxurious coins launched to date. With only eight of these new, limited-edition masterpieces, they are available at AUD 262,800 each, as per a press release from the Perth Mint.The Jewelled Koi coins are expected to be snapped up quickly by elite collectors. Launched yesterday as part of The Perth Mint’s Masterpieces Series, The Jewelled Koi is the fifth annual release from the exclusive jewelled range of diamond-studded coins, with the earlier.Jewelled Phoenix, Dragon, Tiger, and Horse coins are coveted by enthusiasts all over the world. For the first time in the jewelled range’s history, the koi features a combination of pavéset fine white diamonds and ultra-rare Argyle Pink DiamondsTM as part of its gleaming and intricate design.The Perth Mint Acting Chief Executive Officer Jane King said: ‘The Jewelled Koi was expected to sell out as interest in the organisation’s minted offerings continued to soar, with sales of gold minted products in 2021 the highest seen in a decade.”