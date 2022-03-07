Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Yesterday
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
DMCC signs MOU with Botswana’s Okavango Diamond Company
The MoU was signed by Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer of DMCC, and Mmetla Masire, Managing Director of ODC. The signing ceremony took place at Almas Tower, DMCC, on 14 March 2022 in the presence of senior DMCC executives and His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana, along with an accompanying delegation of Ministers.
Feryal Ahma di, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “I was delighted to welcome President Mokgweetsi Masisi to DMCC, and I look forward to working with the Okavango Diamond Company to promote the development of the global diamond industry. This partnership comes on the back of Dubai being announced as the largest trade hub for rough diamond in the world, which is a testament to its attractiveness as a business partner and a trade gateway to the world. As one of the world’s largest producers of diamonds, Botswana is a key market for DMCC and its members, and I look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Okavango Diamond Company.”
Mmetla Masire, Managing Director, ODC, said: “It is a great honour to be here in Dubai accompanying His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Masisi and H.E. Lefoko Maxwell Moagi, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, and to be hosted by DMCC, one of the most important institutions in the global diamond industry. I am thrilled that we are strengthening our relationship with DMCC and I am looking forward to working together to support the growth of our respective businesses, and to sharing our knowledge and expertise.”
The MoU will see DMCC host many ODC diamond auctions and viewings at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE). The first auction is taking place this week, from 14 – 19 March 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished