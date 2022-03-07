Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Yesterday
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
The ban on Russian diamonds could lead to acute diamond supply chain disruptions
Although the first wave of sanctions didn't outright ban companies from buying diamonds from Russia, they complicated businesses' ability to pay for them since many of Russia's banks have been expelled from the international banking system SWIFT, said Zimnisky.
"(The sanctions) would draw out the delivery of rough diamonds by weeks, potentially months, to manufacturers who cut and polish the diamonds," he said. For example, India -- which accounts for 90% of all diamond cutting and polishing in the world -- would immediately feel the impact, CNN.com notes.
The delays of up to three to six months will then make their way to retailers who buy the polished diamonds, he said.
The ban now means US businesses can't buy Russian diamonds at all and will have to source Canadian, African, Brazilian or Australian diamonds, said Zimnisky.
Another hurdle he anticipates layered on top of the hard-hitting government sanctions are "self sanctions," stemming from the moral and ethical stance that consumers themselves may adopt. "For many retailers, up to a third of their existing diamond inventory is of Russian origin," he said.
The threat of disruptions to the diamond supply chain comes as the industry is already experiencing record global demand for diamonds and supply is at a decade-low level.
"Demand has been so robust over the past two years that there is essentially no excess inventory of diamonds right now," said Zimnisky.
Zimnisky anticipates that the weight of geopolitical tension will affect diamond prices. "The time to watch is midyear, when businesses start to stock up on diamonds in preparation of holiday demand. I think that's when the shortages will be felt most," he said.
Martin Rapaport, chair of the Rapaport Group, sees the situation somewhat differently.
"Shortages of wheat, oil and other essentials and their impact on inflation will have a greater effect on diamond prices than any shortages of diamonds," he said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished