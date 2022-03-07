Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Yesterday
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
NMDC holds e-auction of rough diamonds from Panna mines
According to a statement from the miner, the e-auction process received an overwhelming response from diamond merchants of Surat, Mumbai and Panna.
"NMDC conducted an e-auction for sale of rough diamonds produced at its Panna Diamond mines located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. About 8,337 carats of rough diamonds, produced prior to December 2020, were offered in the auction and almost 100 per cent of the quantity received winning bids," it said.
NMDC's diamond mining project at Majhgawan Panna is the only mechanised diamond mine in India.The project is equipped with the facilities of the ore processing plant, including a heavy media separation unit, X-ray sorter for diamond separation and disposal system for tailings generated.
Further details on the e-auction process were not revealed.
