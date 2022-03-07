NMDC holds e-auction of rough diamonds from Panna mines

State-owned NMDC conducted an e-auction of 8,337 carats rough diamonds produced at its Panna diamond mines in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement from the miner, the e-auction process received an overwhelming response from diamond merchants of Surat, Mumbai and Panna.

"NMDC conducted an e-auction for sale of rough diamonds produced at its Panna Diamond mines located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. About 8,337 carats of rough diamonds, produced prior to December 2020, were offered in the auction and almost 100 per cent of the quantity received winning bids," it said.

NMDC's diamond mining project at Majhgawan Panna is the only mechanised diamond mine in India.The project is equipped with the facilities of the ore processing plant, including a heavy media separation unit, X-ray sorter for diamond separation and disposal system for tailings generated.

Further details on the e-auction process were not revealed.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





