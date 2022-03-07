Gold price hits the roof in India

In India, as gold crosses $690 per 10 gm mark people are cancelling their orders placed with the jewellers or postponing purchases they had planned for the marriage months of April and May, according to an Econnomic Times report.

Leading trade bodies said small-budget weddings are being postponed as families are waiting for gold prices to cool off. This trend is more visible in South India, where gold is an integral part of the wedding.

Trade bodies indicate that nearly 15-20% of the marriages have been postponed due to the rising gold prices. South India continues to be the largest consumer of gold in the country, with the four southern states accounting for over 40% of India's overall annual gold consumption of 800-850 tonnes. Tamil Nadu leads the race in gold consumption, followed by Kerala.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





