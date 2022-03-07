JGW to relocate from Hong Kong to Singapore temporarily

Today News

Jewellery & Gem World (JGW) is temporarily relocating from Hong Kong to Singapore this September to stage the Show to make it convenient for international suppliers and buyers.

According to show organiser Informa Markets Jewellery, the venue change is a one-off special arrangement applicable only in 2022. JGW Singapore will be held from September 27 to 30 at Singapore EXPO.

These physical shows did not only jumpstart the business events industry since the pandemic took hold; they also serve as bellwethers for the sector, according to David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia. “We are confident JGW Singapore will accomplish just that… spark authentic business connections and help drive our industry recovery,” he said.

“Even against the background of a pandemic, Singapore has the capacity to securely and efficiently host the world’s most iconic jewellery show,” said Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





