Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Yesterday
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
JGW to relocate from Hong Kong to Singapore temporarily
According to show organiser Informa Markets Jewellery, the venue change is a one-off special arrangement applicable only in 2022. JGW Singapore will be held from September 27 to 30 at Singapore EXPO.
These physical shows did not only jumpstart the business events industry since the pandemic took hold; they also serve as bellwethers for the sector, according to David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia. “We are confident JGW Singapore will accomplish just that… spark authentic business connections and help drive our industry recovery,” he said.
“Even against the background of a pandemic, Singapore has the capacity to securely and efficiently host the world’s most iconic jewellery show,” said Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished