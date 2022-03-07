Christie’s Jewels & Watches online sale total: $2,752,702

Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...

Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...

The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...

African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors” Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...