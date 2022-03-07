Russian jewelers propose to postpone the introduction of the State Integrated Information System

Yesterday News

Last week, the working group in the field of precious metals and precious stones, the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance, Gokhran and Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting on amendments to Government Decree No. 270 of 26. 02. 2021, which defines the procedure and timing of the implementation of the State Integrated Information System in the Sphere of Control over the Circulation of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (SIIS PMPS).

The jewelry community asked the authorities to consider postponing all the deadlines for the stages of the implementation of the SIIS PMPS for 6-12 months.

Also, the Guild of Jewelers of Russia submitted proposals for sustainable and uninterrupted operation of the industry to Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of Russia’s Government.

Last Friday, the Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation held a meeting on precious metals and stones to discuss the restrictions imposed on Russia.

The participants of the meeting heard a report by Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Guild of Jewelers of Russia and discussed proposals for measures to support businesses operating in the segment of precious metals and precious stones. The head of the Guild of Jewelers noted that “the increasing sanctions pressure” on the economy and financial institutions created a set of problems for the industry and provoked the expectation of negative consequences in it, which the speaker called unprecedented.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





