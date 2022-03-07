Exclusive
Jewelry exhibitions are the "visiting card" of the Kremlin Museums
Elena Yurievna Gagarina - General Director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums. Graduated from the Faculty of History of Moscow State University, Department of History and Theory of Art. Russian art critic. Ph.D. in History of Arts. Honored Worker of Culture...
Yesterday
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Russian jewelers propose to postpone the introduction of the State Integrated Information System
The jewelry community asked the authorities to consider postponing all the deadlines for the stages of the implementation of the SIIS PMPS for 6-12 months.
Also, the Guild of Jewelers of Russia submitted proposals for sustainable and uninterrupted operation of the industry to Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of Russia’s Government.
Last Friday, the Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation held a meeting on precious metals and stones to discuss the restrictions imposed on Russia.
The participants of the meeting heard a report by Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Guild of Jewelers of Russia and discussed proposals for measures to support businesses operating in the segment of precious metals and precious stones. The head of the Guild of Jewelers noted that “the increasing sanctions pressure” on the economy and financial institutions created a set of problems for the industry and provoked the expectation of negative consequences in it, which the speaker called unprecedented.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished