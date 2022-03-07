Gold, diamonds help push SA mining production in January

South Africa’s mining output marginally rose by 0.1% year-on-year in January, driven by manganese ore, gold and diamonds.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said manganese ore contributed 1.9 percentage points, while gold and diamonds contributed 0.8 percentage points, respectively.

It said iron-ore was the biggest negative contributor at -1.5 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 4.9% in the three months ended January, compared with the previous three months.

Stats SA said iron-ore, manganese ore, gold and coal were the largest negative contributors.

Meanwhile, South African mineral sales eased by 8.2% in January after recording 18 months of positive year-on-year growth.

The decline was mainly due to poor gold, platinum group metals, and iron-ore sales.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





