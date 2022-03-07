Zim produces 475koz of platinum in 2021

Zimbabwe produced 475 000 ounces of platinum in 2021, a 6% increase when compared to 448 000 oz in 2020, according to the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC).

The council said the growth in platinum output comes after the backlog of semi-finished inventory was processed through South African smelters and refineries.

Zimbabwe has three producing platinum-producing mines namely Zimplats, Mimosa and Unki.

Other platinum projects by Karo Resources and Great Dyke Investments are still being developed.

Meanwhile, WPIC said Zimbabwe’s platinum production is projected to drop by about 2% to 465 000 ounces in 2022.

"Zimbabwean production capacity is forecast to increase through the concentrator debottlenecking project at (Anglo-American's) Unki and mine development at Zimplats,” it said.

"However, the normalisation of semi-finished material going through South African smelters and refineries is expected to result in a slight decline in Zimbabwean refined production to 465 koz."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





