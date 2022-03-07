Exclusive

Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis

Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...

07 march 2022

The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing

Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...

28 february 2022

African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”

Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...

21 february 2022

Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda

Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...

14 february 2022

Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time

Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...

07 february 2022

President of Alrosa USA resigns from board of Diamonds Do Good

The non-profit organization Diamonds Do Good announced that Rebecca Foerster has resigned from her roles as president and board member. 
Immediate рast president Anna Martin will fulfill the role of President. 
Diamonds Do Good, formerly known as the Diamond Empowerment Fund, is a not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. 
Its focus today is to create meaningful change in natural diamond communities across the world and to tell these meaningful stories, instoremag.com notes.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



