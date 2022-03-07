De Beers extends partnership with WomEng for three more years

De Beers has extended its partnership with WomEng for a further three years, expanding the reach to cover all four of the countries where the group discovers diamonds.

It produces diamonds in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

The partnership will play an important role as De Beers strives to achieve its goal to engage 10,000 girls and women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) by 2030, as part of its wider Building Forever sustainability goals.

The initial three-year partnership focused on developing leadership, innovation, well-being and employability skills for women and girls in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

The three-year extension will see programmes expanded beyond southern Africa to reach students in Canada and the UK, as well as beyond university courses to include vocational and skilled trades.

There will also be a greater emphasis on future-focused sustainable development topics, such as renewable energies and climate solutions.

WomEng is a global social enterprise that helps engage and develop girls and women for the engineering and technology industries.



