Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Royal Bafokeng boosts revenue due to strong PGM basket prices
It said earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 28.3% from R6.6 billion to a record R8.5 billion.
Its EBITDA margin jumped to 51.9% from 49.7% in the previous comparative period.
Royal Bafokeng said a significant improvement in the PGM market, coupled with its strong operational performance, resulted in a 86% higher headline earnings of about R6.5 billion in 2021 compared to about R3.5 billion in 2020.
“RBPlat has delivered record production and EBITDA in the face of a fluid operating environment. This was achieved through a consistent focus on our operational fundamentals, which are underpinned by the four pillars of our strategy,” said company chief executive Steve Phiri.
“These fundamentals anchored our strategic planning and operational performance as we navigated the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, an unreliable power supply from Eskom and the slow global economic recovery.”
Meanwhile, Royal Bafokeng said improved volumes coupled with the lower recovery yielded an 11.5% and 10.7% increase in 4E and platinum metals in concentrate, respectively.
The 4E metals in concentrate amounted to 467 000 ounces (oz) and platinum in concentrate equated to 301 000oz.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished