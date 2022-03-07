UAE consumers 'cashing in' their jewellery as Dubai Gold rate remains at Dh220/g+ levels

UAE’s gold and jewellery stores are experiencing a rush of activity, with consumers wanting to sell part of their gold assets and make a tidy cash profit.

The heavy selling by consumers started on March 4 as gold prices shot towards and past the $1,950 an ounce mark.

The Dubai Gold Rate is at Dh226.75 a gram.

If they are selling some of their jewellery, UAE’s consumers will lose out on the 3-4 per cent that went in as making charges. For the actual gold weight, they make a direct profit.

These days, UAE residents and tourists too prefer to cash out on their gold holdings rather than make a new purchase.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





