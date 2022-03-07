Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
UAE is grey-listed by FATF
FATF, the international anti-money-laundering group established by G7 countries in 1989 says that countries placed on the FATF gray list are subject to increased monitoring and must address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.
While it’s common for smaller countries to get gray-listed, applying the designation to a major financial center is unprecedented and has been called ‘the most significant step’ in FATF’s 30-year history, says Rob Bates.
In the past, Dubai officials have denied and brushed aside reports of it being a haven for dubious money and smuggled gold as lies and nationally targeted insults. Meanwhile, market watchers do not expect any major negative effect on business growth in Dubai with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) Dubai overtaking Antwerp, Belgium as the top trading center for rough diamonds.
According to the JCK story, Sara Yood, deputy general counsel for the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) claims that banks' compliance departments will scrutinise transactions between the US and the UAE, as UAE transactions are now considered a higher risk level. “I am not sure there will be a significant change in how the jewelry industry deals with UAE. Long term, it could have an effect if the UAE does not correct their deficiencies,” she warns.
Erik Jens, CEO and founder of Luxury Fintech and the former head of ABN-Amro’s diamond division, says a lot depends on how Dubai acts going forward. “It could push companies who don’t pay attention to CSR [corporate social responsibility] and ESG standards to move elsewhere to escape from those pressures,” he added.
And reportedly, a former U.S. Treasury official told JCK that the FATF designation means that any deals with Dubai companies will call for increased due diligence, especially if they involve gold or diamonds, which have been linked to corruption and conflict.
