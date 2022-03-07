Platinum jewellery witnesses significant growth in India in Q4, 2021

Platinum jewellery witnessed a strong Q4 according to the Platinum Jewellery Business Review Q4 2021. The key strategic retailers saw a robust growth of 35-40% in sales volume as compared to Q4 2020.

The last quarter of the year marked the onset of the festive and wedding seasons and Platinum Guild International (PGI) kick-started this season with the launch of the second edition of its signature retail activation programme ‘Platinum Season of Hope’ in October that panned out to 1350+ retail stores across the country to drive conversions. The activation intended to bolster growth in sales across all stores and deliver remarkable results for the quarter.

PGI strategic retail partners also geared up for Q4 2021 with new collection launches, marketing plans, promotions to drive higher sell-through in the last quarter of the year. Amplification of PGI’s marketing initiatives and campaigns by retail partners further aided the increase in consumer walk-ins at stores, building strong consumer demand in Q4, 2021.

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International -India said: “2021 was the year of resilience. Despite the severity of the second wave of COVID, the platinum business resurged in the second half of the year. The positive market sentiments together with the strong marketing programmes by both PGI and our strategic partners led to this significant surge in demand for platinum jewellery in Q4 2021.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





