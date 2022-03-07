Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Platinum jewellery witnesses significant growth in India in Q4, 2021
The last quarter of the year marked the onset of the festive and wedding seasons and Platinum Guild International (PGI) kick-started this season with the launch of the second edition of its signature retail activation programme ‘Platinum Season of Hope’ in October that panned out to 1350+ retail stores across the country to drive conversions. The activation intended to bolster growth in sales across all stores and deliver remarkable results for the quarter.
PGI strategic retail partners also geared up for Q4 2021 with new collection launches, marketing plans, promotions to drive higher sell-through in the last quarter of the year. Amplification of PGI’s marketing initiatives and campaigns by retail partners further aided the increase in consumer walk-ins at stores, building strong consumer demand in Q4, 2021.
Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International -India said: “2021 was the year of resilience. Despite the severity of the second wave of COVID, the platinum business resurged in the second half of the year. The positive market sentiments together with the strong marketing programmes by both PGI and our strategic partners led to this significant surge in demand for platinum jewellery in Q4 2021.”
