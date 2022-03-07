Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
India’s gold jewellery export grows 50% in 2021; gold imports up at 1067 tn
On the other hand, for the calendar year 2021, India imported 1,067.72 tonnes of gold, as compared to 430.11 tonnes in 2020, as per data from the GJEPC of India.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We are witnessing correction in import/export of gold that was affected due to the pandemic. During 2020, due to the restrictions in key sourcing countries for gold imports, there was a shortage of yellow metal supplied to India which resulted in de-stocking by the country's jewellery manufacturers. In 2021, as restrictions eased across various countries, the disrupted supply of gold was corrected and jewellery manufacturers in India could replenish their exhausted stock.”
“The 1067 tonnes of gold import in 2021 can be attributed to the abnormal pandemic situation a year prior when imports had nosedived to 430.11 tonnes. The past decade has seen India's gold imports come close to the year-prior figure. For instance, the quantity of gold imported in 2021 is comparable to gold imports of 1047 tonnes in 2015 and 1032 tonnes in 2017,” he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished