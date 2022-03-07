Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Lucapa raises A$12.5mln for diamond exploration
The company said it had received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to subscribe for 166,6 million fully paid new ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.075 per share.
Lucapa said the shares would be issued under its existing placement capacity, and the placement was anchored by Sydney- and Singapore-based investment fund, Tribeca Investment Partners.
“Our recent and collaborative interaction has identified several opportunities, including venturing with the Kimberley Syndicate to develop a unique provenance offering as Lucapa continues its strategy of moving downstream to capture significant retail margins,” said the company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
He said the A$12.5-million placement, coupled with the A$14-million loan repayment to be received from Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), helped them to settle interest-bearing debt ahead of plan, thereby improving profitability and strengthening the balance sheet.
“This puts Lucapa in a solid financial position where we can realise near-term value catalysts quickly by speeding up the Lulo kimberlite exploration with the dedicated bulk sampling plant, complete the drilling programme at the Brooking project and accelerate revenue and margin growth initiatives,” said Wetherall.
“Importantly, the placement has added an investor with similar downstream ambitions with regards to Merlin diamonds and significant funding capability.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished