De Beers realises $650 mln from the second sales cycle of 2022

De Beers earned $650 million from its second sales cycle of 2022 compared to $550 million, a year earlier or $660 million during the first sales cycle of the year, according to Anglo American.

Group chief executive Bruce Cleaver said the second sales cycle of the year saw the continuation of robust rough diamond demand underpinned by sustained positive consumer sentiment.

De Beers hiked the price of larger stones at its first sales cycle by about 5%, while some smaller rough stones registered prices increase by about 20%.

The group raised prices of rough diamonds by about 23% last year as it recovered from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rattled the industry.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





