ARM mulls production restart at Nkomati Nickel operations

Today News

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) may resume production at its Nkomait Nickel operations in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province as the price of the metal improves.

“We’ve always said we put the mine on care and maintenance and wait for better prices,” Company chief executive Mike Schmidt was quoted by MiningMx.

“The questions raised is ‘you’ve got the good prices, what now?'

“So, we are busy with study options with our partner and we are considering a number of options in terms of the way forward.”

Nickel jumped to more than $100 000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange due to a “huge metal short squeeze”, according to Bloomberg.

The price increase follows concerns over the metal supply as the West ramp up sanctions against Russia, one of the biggest producers of nickel.

ARM owns Nkomati Nickel on a 50/50 basis with Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), the Russian platinum group metals producer.

ARM and Nornickel mothballed Nkomati in 2019 after it reported losses.

Nickel is mainly used in the production of stainless steel and it is also considered a critical metal in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





