Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Petra earns $140 mln from fourth sales cycle
The miner had announced the initial results for the first 80% of goods sold for this cycle late last month.
The fourth tender cycle included one exceptional stone from the Cullinan mine in South Africa, which was a 157.8 carat white stone sold for $5.5 million.
Petra classifies exceptional stones as rough diamonds that sell for $5 million or more each.
It said like-for-like rough diamond prices rose 46.5% on the six months to December 2021 and 37.6% on the third tender that closed mid-December 2021, with the balance of price movement attributable to product mix.
Petra chief executive Richard Duffy said demand spanned the entire spectrum of rough assortments and sizes, with a notable increase in the price of larger stones – particularly the white D-colours, for which Cullinan is renowned, as well as fancy-coloured diamonds.
“These strong sales results support the robust health across the diamond value chain that has been evident since mid-2021,” he said.
“Current pricing in the rough market is being driven by strong sales of polished and increased demand from the manufacturing centres, bolstered by record sales during the festive season that has continued into the new year.”
Meanwhile, Duffy said although they believe the market reflects the structural change in underlying supply and demand dynamics, it is too soon to determine what impact the current conflict in Ukraine will have on the global economy and the diamond market specifically.
