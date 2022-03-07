Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Nickel’s price surges 90% to $100,000 per tonne on LME
However, the ripple effects may not be seen in the overall economy over during year 2022 as prices driven by a short pinch may not last long.
Besides, nickel is not used in big volumes. About three-quarters of the world’s nickel is mixed with chromium to make stainless steel, which in turn is mainly used in appliances, machinery and cutlery that are only discretionary purchases.
Meanwhile, there are two types of nickel… nickel traded on the London Metal Exchange is the Class 1 nickel, which must be at least 99.8% pure. But about half of the world’s nickel is less refined Class 2 metal, most of it in the form of products such as ferronickel and nickel pig iron which can be cheaply converted into stainless steel.
Russia accounts for about 9% of nickel supply, but it has closer to a third of the world’s nickel sulfide ore. That gives the status of its exports a huge impact on the price of the Class 1 metal traded on the LME. This grade is also currently most suitable for producing nickel sulfate, a chemical that will have a growing importance in the coming years because of its use in electric vehicle batteries.
Nickel is the most volatile metal with an array of different methods and end-use sectors that interact in often unpredictable ways. Price swings are fundamental to the nickel market, with 90-day volatility over the past 10 years… markedly higher than for other LME-traded metals. There’s a nickel supply boom underway. Commodity analysts predict nickel trading below $20,000 a tonne after the first quarter of this year and not going up those levels until 2025.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished