Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
07 march 2022
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
De Beers core earnings more than double in 2021
Its revenue also rose significantly to $5.6 billion last year from $3.4 billion in 2020, with rough diamond sales rising to $4.9 billion compared to $2.8 billion, a year earlier driven by positive sentiment and strong demand for diamond jewellery in key consumer markets.
“With midstream capacity recovering, despite the second wave of Covid-19 infections in India in the second quarter of 2021, on a consolidated basis, rough diamond sales volumes were significantly higher at 33.4 million carats [from 21.4 million carats in 2020],” it said.
The average realised price rose by 10% to $146 per carat compared to $133 per carat in 2020, mainly due to a positive market sentiment which gave rise to an 11% strengthening of the average rough price index.
Anglo also said that De Beers’ unit costs were broadly flat at $58 per carat as the benefit of higher production volumes was offset by an increase in input costs and unfavourable exchange rates.
The diamond miner’s capital expenditure jumped 48% to $565 million compared to $381 million in 2020, as spending returned to more normalised levels following the deferral of sustaining projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished