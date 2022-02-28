Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Yesterday
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
ULTRADISTANCIA presents Monsters of Mine
He has always been interested in maps, seeing them as a form of art and a unique interpretation of the world. The project used Google Earth technology to scour the planet for eye-catching patterns and geometry, whether man-made or natural.
Mirny, Sakha Republic, Russia. Image credit: Ultradistancia
After the 2016 launch of his project, ULTRADISTANCIA, Winer’s work began to gain recognition on an international scale.
Winer’s newest series, Monsters of Mine, focuses on the alien shapes created by open mines. Endless hours of travelling the world using Google Earth has led to a selection of eye-catching images of Russian diamond mines, North American iron ore mines, Australian gold mines and many more.
Not only do the works resemble alien monsters, but they also act as a metaphor for mankind’s monsters: the things we need can affect us and our environments in terrible ways.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished