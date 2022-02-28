ULTRADISTANCIA presents Monsters of Mine

Mirny, Sakha Republic, Russia. Image credit: Ultradistancia

ULTRADISTANCIA is the high-resolution satellite fine art project created by the Argentinian photographer Federico Winer.He has always been interested in maps, seeing them as a form of art and a unique interpretation of the world. The project used Google Earth technology to scour the planet for eye-catching patterns and geometry, whether man-made or natural.After the 2016 launch of his project, ULTRADISTANCIA, Winer’s work began to gain recognition on an international scale.Winer’s newest series, Monsters of Mine, focuses on the alien shapes created by open mines. Endless hours of travelling the world using Google Earth has led to a selection of eye-catching images of Russian diamond mines, North American iron ore mines, Australian gold mines and many more.Not only do the works resemble alien monsters, but they also act as a metaphor for mankind’s monsters: the things we need can affect us and our environments in terrible ways.