Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Yesterday
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Mr Navrattan Kothari felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award at JWA
Mr Kothari has been working persistently in the business since the 1960s, not only to raise the KGK Group but also to inspire excellence in the jewellery and gemstone sector. He is a pioneer in the sector, and his experience and knowledge have made a significant contribution.
Image credit: Jewellery World Awards
On this special occasion, Mr Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group said: “Carrying forward this legacy is a huge responsibility but I feel proud and honoured to share the name with countless laurels attached to it. My father’s zeal inspires all of us to achieve the benchmarks set by our ancestors. It was a very emotional moment for all of us to witness the history in making. We are determined to follow in his footsteps and taking the name to next level is our ambition.”
Mr Navrattan Kothari said:” We constantly evolved ourselves and our business to transform the system in which business itself is conducted. Receiving recognition from JWA will surely be an actuator to move forward with greater determination and momentum, keeping the identified philosophy and goals in view. It further encourages us to remain conveners for progressive discussion and collaborators for winning partnerships, resulting in positive business as well as social and environmental impact at scale.”
The award ceremony was held at Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai followed by a gala dinner which was attended by the leaders of this industry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished