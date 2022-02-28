Mr Navrattan Kothari felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award at JWA

Image credit: Jewellery World Awards

The Jewellery World Awards (JWA) awarded KGK Group Chairman Navrattan Kothari with the Jewellery World Awards' highest honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, for the year 2021 on 21 February in Dubai in the esteemed presence of industry stalwarts.Mr Kothari has been working persistently in the business since the 1960s, not only to raise the KGK Group but also to inspire excellence in the jewellery and gemstone sector. He is a pioneer in the sector, and his experience and knowledge have made a significant contribution.On this special occasion, Mr Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group said: “Carrying forward this legacy is a huge responsibility but I feel proud and honoured to share the name with countless laurels attached to it. My father’s zeal inspires all of us to achieve the benchmarks set by our ancestors. It was a very emotional moment for all of us to witness the history in making. We are determined to follow in his footsteps and taking the name to next level is our ambition.”Mr Navrattan Kothari said:” We constantly evolved ourselves and our business to transform the system in which business itself is conducted. Receiving recognition from JWA will surely be an actuator to move forward with greater determination and momentum, keeping the identified philosophy and goals in view. It further encourages us to remain conveners for progressive discussion and collaborators for winning partnerships, resulting in positive business as well as social and environmental impact at scale.”The award ceremony was held at Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai followed by a gala dinner which was attended by the leaders of this industry.