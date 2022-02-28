Botswana bids to host KP permanent secretariat

Botswana, the world’s second-largest diamond producer, is vying to host a permanent new headquarters and secretariat for the Kimberley Process (KP).

Bloomberg reports that the southern African nation would compete against China and Austria to host the watchdog’s permanent secretariat.

It is not yet known when the winner would be announced.

KP was established in 2003 to eliminate trade in conflict diamonds.

Botswana took over the rotating chairmanship of KP plenary from Russia last November.

Although the diamond watchdog claims to have made significant progress in halting the trade in conflict diamonds, the civil society organisations linked to the industry have been demanding the redefinition of conflict diamonds to include human rights abuses.

Meanwhile, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said sanctions against Russia could limit demand for its stones, which would force prices from gems produced elsewhere to go up.

Botswana relies on diamonds to generate 90% of its exports.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





