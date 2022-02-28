Zim diamond mine workers reject 50% salary hike

The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has rejected a 50% salary increment offered by mining companies, according to local media reports.

The wage increase would see the lowest-paid employee earning ZW$45 000 from ZW$30 000.

However, the workers said the increment was a pittance and they are instead demanding United States dollar salaries.

“The increments are nothing, but actually a selling out salary negotiation outcome. This is a mockery for the mineworkers considering that the poverty datum line is pegged at $70 000 and most mining districts across the country are using US dollar, rand and pula,” ZDAMWU secretary-general Justice Chinhema was quoted as saying by Newsday.

“Those who claim to represent mine workers are representing their own selfish interests. As a union, we are reiterating that a minimum pegged around $400 paid as per retention is at least acceptable. We need to at least revert to 2018 structures of $286 and the remaining balance in RTGS [real time gross settlement]. We have since launched a court challenge so as to restore mine workers’ salaries.”

The National Employment Council and the Associated Miners Workers Union of Zimbabwe recently agreed that mine workers should be paid United States dollar allowances ranging from $198 to $460 depending on their grades.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





