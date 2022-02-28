Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Yesterday
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Zim diamond mine workers reject 50% salary hike
The wage increase would see the lowest-paid employee earning ZW$45 000 from ZW$30 000.
However, the workers said the increment was a pittance and they are instead demanding United States dollar salaries.
“The increments are nothing, but actually a selling out salary negotiation outcome. This is a mockery for the mineworkers considering that the poverty datum line is pegged at $70 000 and most mining districts across the country are using US dollar, rand and pula,” ZDAMWU secretary-general Justice Chinhema was quoted as saying by Newsday.
“Those who claim to represent mine workers are representing their own selfish interests. As a union, we are reiterating that a minimum pegged around $400 paid as per retention is at least acceptable. We need to at least revert to 2018 structures of $286 and the remaining balance in RTGS [real time gross settlement]. We have since launched a court challenge so as to restore mine workers’ salaries.”
The National Employment Council and the Associated Miners Workers Union of Zimbabwe recently agreed that mine workers should be paid United States dollar allowances ranging from $198 to $460 depending on their grades.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished