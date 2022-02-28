Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
ALROSA suspends its NDC membership
The current situation is unprecedented, the statement said, and the company continues to monitor and analyze repercussions it might have for the industry and relationships that have been built over decades across the world. ALROSA takes time to reassess the portfolio of its key projects, standing firm with the principles of sustainability and full transparency. ALROSA does everything necessary to mitigate the outcome of the happenings in the interests of its clients, partners, including industry organizations, multi thousand family of employees and hundreds of thousands of people in the regions of operations. The company hopes that the industry will stand strong during this tough time and the situation will soon stabilize.
David Kellie, CEO of NDC: We understand and respect ALROSA's decision given the current geopolitical situation. We are confident that ALROSA will continue to follow its outlined commitments to being a socially responsible business conducted according to the industry’s best practices and high standards. For dozens of years ALROSA has been investing billions of dollars into building and supporting communities around its operations. We wish the company the quickest resolution of all the difficulties encountered.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished