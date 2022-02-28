ALROSA suspends its NDC membership

Today News

ALROSA decided to suspend its membership in Natural Diamond Council (NDC). The diamond miner announced this in a statement for the press sent to Rough&Polished on Friday.

The current situation is unprecedented, the statement said, and the company continues to monitor and analyze repercussions it might have for the industry and relationships that have been built over decades across the world. ALROSA takes time to reassess the portfolio of its key projects, standing firm with the principles of sustainability and full transparency. ALROSA does everything necessary to mitigate the outcome of the happenings in the interests of its clients, partners, including industry organizations, multi thousand family of employees and hundreds of thousands of people in the regions of operations. The company hopes that the industry will stand strong during this tough time and the situation will soon stabilize.

David Kellie, CEO of NDC: We understand and respect ALROSA's decision given the current geopolitical situation. We are confident that ALROSA will continue to follow its outlined commitments to being a socially responsible business conducted according to the industry’s best practices and high standards. For dozens of years ALROSA has been investing billions of dollars into building and supporting communities around its operations. We wish the company the quickest resolution of all the difficulties encountered.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





