Diamcor to expedite phase two upgrades at SA project

Diamcor Mining is set to accelerate certain portions of its planned phase two of expansions at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.

It said the decision was made due to the current strength shown in rough diamond pricing and the potential for additional rough diamond shortages moving forward.

The areas that will be expedited include the installation of additional screening, water management systems, and various other associated infrastructure items.

“The items being accelerated will enhance the upgrades already completed in phase one, provide us with the ability to increase processing volumes in the shortest period of time, and serve to position the company with the ability to capitalise on any further increases in rough diamond prices or supply shortages should they occur moving forward,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





