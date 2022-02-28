Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Today
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Lucapa eyes average annual diamond output of 153 000 carats at Merlin
The annual processing capacity is about 1.2 million tonnes per annum, treating a total of 14 million tonnes over the 14-year life.
Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the results of an updated scoping study reconfirmed great potential for a 2.1 million carat production target at the mine using Lucapa’s innovative hybrid mining plan.
“With rough natural diamond prices increasing by [about] 42% in just three months, the material and positive impact on the financial metrics as shown in the Merlin updated scoping study significantly strengthen the economic potential for a long-life producing mine at Merlin,” he said.
“As previously noted, there are clear opportunities to deliver additional value through mineral resource extensions, underground development and exploration as there are a significant number of anomalies on our tenements that have the potential to deliver new source discoveries. We look forward to delivering the Merlin feasibility study this year.”
Lucapa is projecting diamond revenue of between A$1.6 billion and A$2.3 billion (including 5% increment estimated for additional cutting & polishing margins), while average EBITDA is projected to range from A$50 million to A$88 million per year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished