Lucapa eyes average annual diamond output of 153 000 carats at Merlin

Today News

Lucapa Diamond is targeting an average diamond production of about 153,000 carats per year at its wholly-owned Merlin diamond project in the Northern Territory of Australia.

The annual processing capacity is about 1.2 million tonnes per annum, treating a total of 14 million tonnes over the 14-year life.

Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the results of an updated scoping study reconfirmed great potential for a 2.1 million carat production target at the mine using Lucapa’s innovative hybrid mining plan.

“With rough natural diamond prices increasing by [about] 42% in just three months, the material and positive impact on the financial metrics as shown in the Merlin updated scoping study significantly strengthen the economic potential for a long-life producing mine at Merlin,” he said.

“As previously noted, there are clear opportunities to deliver additional value through mineral resource extensions, underground development and exploration as there are a significant number of anomalies on our tenements that have the potential to deliver new source discoveries. We look forward to delivering the Merlin feasibility study this year.”

Lucapa is projecting diamond revenue of between A$1.6 billion and A$2.3 billion (including 5% increment estimated for additional cutting & polishing margins), while average EBITDA is projected to range from A$50 million to A$88 million per year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





