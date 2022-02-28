Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: As they say, never waste a good crisis
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for more than 20 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Today
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Odessa Minerals applies for two licenses south of Argyle mine
The applications come at a time when diamond prices are reportedly on the rise and the company aims to eventually produce ethically sourced diamonds.
Located in Western Australia’s East Kimberley region, the Argyle diamond mine operated from 1985 and produced over 850 million carats of diamonds until it closed in 2020.
The first licence covers 230 square kilometres and covers 40 kilometres of Argyle South alluvial channels. The other licence covers 18 square kilometres over the Camel Yard area and is a second application over the top of an existing, larger exploration licence application by a third party.
This second application overlies a mining and miscellaneous licence for construction sand related to the construction of the Argyle Diamond Mine. The main alluvial diamond occurrences are outside of the small miscellaneous licence area.
Alistair Stephens, Odessa Minerals CEO said: “We are delighted to make our first foray into the East Kimberley with a diamondiferous alluvial channel draining from the Argyle Diamond Mine.”
“In complement to our West Kimberley strategy, which includes our efforts at the Aries Kimberlite Pipes and the Ellendale Diamond Fields, the addition of a large footprint in the Argyle Diamond District demonstrates Odessa’s commitment to sound project portfolio development,” he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished