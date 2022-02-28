Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
TAGS sells 60,000 cts of Rough at Dubai February tender
A high-level delegation of Angolan government officials and representatives from Sodiam EP were present throughout the week. The trade was informed of the establishment of The Angolan Diamond Exchange and Tender facility in Luanda, for which Trans Atlantic Gem Sales have been selected to manage and organise sales events on behalf of Sodiam EP.
As a result of this association, TAGS has received a huge amount of interest from its customers as to when tenders will commence. This information will be communicated to all customers as soon as possible.
At the February tender TAGS presented close to 60,000 carats of gem-quality rough with a value of $75m to around 130 companies from all the centres. Sales were made to around 70 companies representing all the leading centres, and all goods were sold.
While there were signs that the upward price trend was beginning to slow down in the middle of the month, recent events in Russia have again caused concern and uncertainty amongst rough buyers.
From what we have seen during the past week the market remains very strong, and we witnessed extremely strong demand across the full range of the rough presented.
TAGS' next sales event will be in Dubai from 6-12 April 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished