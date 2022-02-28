Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
ALROSA's sales in 2021 grow 1.4 times to a record 45.5 million carats
Q4 EBITDA was RUB 26 bn, down 25% qoq (-19% yoy) mainly due to lower revenue per carat ($124/ct, down $12/ct qoq). 12M EBITDA rose by 59% to RUB 139 bn supported by higher sales and prices.
EBITDA margin stood at 37% in Q4, and 42% in 12M.
The company's Q4 net profit amounted to RUB 12 bn, down 51% qoq primarily due to lower profitability. In 12М, net profit went up 2.8x to RUB 91 bn (12M 2020: RUB 32 bn).
ALROSA's forecast for diamond production in 2022 is 34.3 million carats.
Alexey Filippovsky, ALROSA’s CFO noted in this regard that the company's performance in 2021 was mainly supported by conducive external environment. According to him, ALROSA’s 12M sales saw a 1.4x increase up to record-high 45.5 m ct, including 1.4 m ct purchased at Gokhran's auctions in 2021. “In 2022, the Company intends to go on with its operational efficiency strategy, which will enable ALROSA to partially offset inflationary pricing pressure from key input materials and growth in run of mine volumes,” he said.
