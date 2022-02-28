Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Norilsk Nickel does not review its social and environmental projects
(TASS) - Norilsk Nickel maintains its social, production and environmental projects and intends to implement them accurately despite the current situation. Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel for federal and regional programs told this to TASS.
“Norilsk Nickel is not reconsidering anything, Norilsk Nickel had goals, and still has them. The first is to ensure stable production, the second is to ensure the fulfillment of all obligations under contracts, and the third is to fulfill all our social obligations to the company's employees and to the citizens of the Russian Federation who live in cities where the company's production is concentrated,” Grachev noted.
He added that Norilsk Nickel also intends to fulfill its environmental obligations, explaining that it will take time for the company to completely replace imports. “But with all this, the company has a very tough intention to fulfill these obligations. Difficulties can somehow postpone these goals, but in no case can they be canceled,” the Vice President of Norilsk Nickel emphasized.
The investment program of Norilsk Nickel for the next 10 years is 2.16 trillion rubles. Of these, investments in environmental projects will amount to 440 billion rubles.
Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metals company and the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel. The company also produces copper, platinum, silver, gold, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulfur and other products.
The production divisions of the Norilsk Nickel group of companies are located in Russia in the Norilsk industrial region, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.