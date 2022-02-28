Norilsk Nickel does not review its social and environmental projects

(TASS) - Norilsk Nickel maintains its social, production and environmental projects and intends to implement them accurately despite the current situation. Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel for federal and regional programs told this to TASS.

“Norilsk Nickel is not reconsidering anything, Norilsk Nickel had goals, and still has them. The first is to ensure stable production, the second is to ensure the fulfillment of all obligations under contracts, and the third is to fulfill all our social obligations to the company's employees and to the citizens of the Russian Federation who live in cities where the company's production is concentrated,” Grachev noted.

He added that Norilsk Nickel also intends to fulfill its environmental obligations, explaining that it will take time for the company to completely replace imports. “But with all this, the company has a very tough intention to fulfill these obligations. Difficulties can somehow postpone these goals, but in no case can they be canceled,” the Vice President of Norilsk Nickel emphasized.

The investment program of Norilsk Nickel for the next 10 years is 2.16 trillion rubles. Of these, investments in environmental projects will amount to 440 billion rubles.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metals company and the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel. The company also produces copper, platinum, silver, gold, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulfur and other products.

