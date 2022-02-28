Exclusive
The activity of the Fabergé Foundation continues, the number of the Foundation’s members is increasing
Valentin Skurlov is an art expert, jewellery historian, honourary academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, expert of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consultant-researcher...
28 february 2022
African Diamond Council: “We make every effort to be the diamond trade’s most encouraging emissary between the public and private sectors”
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge became Africa’s highest-ranking diamond administrator by serving as Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC). After celebrating 40 years in the global diamond industry this month, this experienced Mining Engineer...
21 february 2022
Angola wants diamond buyers to travel to Luanda
Angola is one of the leading rough diamond producers in the world, according to the Kimberley Process. It, however, has been exporting the bulk of its diamonds mainly to Dubai. The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) had of late been trying its...
14 february 2022
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Christie’s Jewels announces global sales for March 2022
The global sales will collectively feature notable jewels, including a significant selection of rare and precious gemstones, colorless diamonds, colored diamonds, as well as signed jewels by iconic houses including Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and many more.
Additionally, Christie’s Jewels announced the appointment of Eleanor Walper, who joins as Associate Vice President, Specialist at Christie’s Los Angeles, where she started her career in 2014. Prior to returning to Christie’s, Eleanor was a specialist at another international auction house where she focused on securing notable jewelry consignments across the West Coast region. At Christie’s, Eleanor will be responsible for client development on the West Coast. Eleanor graduated with her BA from University of Southern California, received her Graduate Gemologist certificate from the Gemological Institute of America in 2015 and is a certified member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers since 2018.
