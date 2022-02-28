Christie’s Jewels announces global sales for March 2022

Christie’s Jewels announced global sales calendar and announcements for March 2022 spanning three online auctions across Milan, Hong Kong and New York.

The global sales will collectively feature notable jewels, including a significant selection of rare and precious gemstones, colorless diamonds, colored diamonds, as well as signed jewels by iconic houses including Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and many more.

Additionally, Christie’s Jewels announced the appointment of Eleanor Walper, who joins as Associate Vice President, Specialist at Christie’s Los Angeles, where she started her career in 2014. Prior to returning to Christie’s, Eleanor was a specialist at another international auction house where she focused on securing notable jewelry consignments across the West Coast region. At Christie’s, Eleanor will be responsible for client development on the West Coast. Eleanor graduated with her BA from University of Southern California, received her Graduate Gemologist certificate from the Gemological Institute of America in 2015 and is a certified member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers since 2018.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



